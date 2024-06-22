Trump backs displaying 10 Commandments in public schools

(JUST THE NEWS) – Presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump on Friday expressed support for displaying the Ten Commandments in public schools and other educational venues.

The Ten Commandments are a set of religious dictates recognized in Judaism and Christianity. The Biblical account asserts that they were given to Moses by God at Mt. Sinai.

"I LOVE THE TEN COMMANDMENTS IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS, PRIVATE SCHOOLS, AND MANY OTHER PLACES, FOR THAT MATTER. READ IT — HOW CAN WE, AS A NATION, GO WRONG???" Trump wrote on TRUTH Social.

