Election PoliticsELECTION 2024

Trump and Biden duke it out with viral ads ahead of debate

'If you're having trouble sleeping, ask your doctor about BIDENICA'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 27, 2024 at 1:33pm

(Photo by ThisisEngineering RAEng on Unsplash)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden took shots at each other on the eve of the debate with viral videos.

Trump’s social media post, a sketch from Fox News host Jimmy Failla that was originally released in March, advertised a prescription titled “Bidenica.” The video referenced Biden’s various verbal slip-ups in his speeches and referenced concerns some people have about Biden’s mental ability to serve as president.

“When they sold out American jobs and killed the Keystone pipeline, it kept me up all night worrying about how we pay our bills,” a woman says in the ad. “But then I got Bidenica, and I’ve never slept better.”

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







