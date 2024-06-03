Trump calls on U.S. Supreme Court to end Biden's political prosecution

President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a statement calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in Joe Biden's political prosecution of him, just as a sentencing by a "CONFLICTED" judge appointed by Democrats is looming.

A jury in the far-left enclave of Manhattan convicted Trump of 34 counts of business reporting issues, which would have been misdemeanors for which that statute of limitations expired long ago.

However, Alvin Bragg, the local district attorney, claimed they were part of the pursuit of another, hidden, crime, and so that made them felonies. The judge, Juan Merchan, has a daughter doing fundraising for Democrats off of her father's courtroom decisions, and previously had contributed financially to Democrats, but refused to recognize those conflicts and leave the case.

Now, Trump says a higher authority needs to resolve the political prosecution.

"The 'Sentencing' for not having done anything wrong will be, conveniently for the Fascists, 4 days before the Republican National Convention. A Radical Left Soros backed D.A., who ran on a platform of 'I will get Trump,' reporting to an 'Acting' Local Judge, appointed by the Democrats, who is HIGHLY CONFLICTED, will make a decision which will determine the future of our Nation? The United States Supreme Court MUST DECIDE!"

A report from The Federalist left little doubt about who ultimately has been pulling the strings in the Democrats' lawfare to try to jail Trump. The Manhattan case is just one of a long list Democrat prosecutors have created against Trump.

"In response to Americans’ outcry over the political prosecutions of Donald Trump and a Manhattan jury convicting the former president on 34 felony counts, President Joe Biden declared, 'It’s irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged, just because they don’t like the verdict.' Coming from the Commander-in-Rigging, this proclamation means nothing," the report revealed.

"Biden and those seeking to ensure his re-election have their hands all over Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s prosecution of the former president. A lead prosecutor for Bragg during the trial was Matthew Colangelo. In December 2022, Colangelo left the Biden Department of Justice to 'jump start' the criminal case against Trump. Biden had previously named Colangelo his acting associate attorney general—the third-highest-ranking official in the DOJ."

Further, the report said, "Colangelo’s role in prosecuting his former boss’s political opponent provides the most obvious evidence of the Biden administration’s involvement in the Manhattan D.A.’s criminal targeting of Trump, but the rigging started much earlier. As I previously reported, the incestuous relationship between the Manhattan D.A.’s office and Team Biden began as early as mid-February 2021. Then, 'Bragg’s predecessor, District Attorney Cyrus Vance, arranged for private criminal defense attorney and former federal prosecutor Mark Pomerantz to be a special assistant district attorney for the Manhattan D.A.’s office.'"

"As The New York Times reported at the time, Pomerantz was to work 'solely on the Trump investigation' during a temporary leave of absence from his law firm, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton, and Garrison. 'But even before being sworn in as a special assistant to the Manhattan D.A., Pomerantz had reportedly 'been helping with the case informally for months.'' Even Democrats’ most reliable Old Grey Lady (of the evening) acknowledged, 'the hiring of an outsider is a highly unusual move for a prosecutor’s office.'"

A report at the Gateway Pundit pointed out, of the Trump case, "This verdict came despite glaring inconsistencies in testimonies by convicted perjured Michael Cohen and lack of hard evidence by the prosecution."

It cited Trump's comment on the issue, "Nobody even knew what the crime was until the Judge gave his Unconstitutional Instructions. A total Hoax! A case like this has NEVER been brought before. A Country in peril. Election Interference!!!"

It continued, "When political leanings seep into courtrooms and guide decisions that should be based solely on law and evidence, we risk compromising the very foundations of our republic. As we wait for the Supreme Court’s intervention, it’s critical to remember that this is not just about one man, but the future of our nation and the sanctity of our legal system."

The Washington Examiner reported Trump's lawyers already have committed to an appeal, for which analysists say there are multiple grounds.

The report said, "Another Trump attorney, Will Scharf, signaled to CNN on Friday their plans to seek the Supreme Court’s opinion. 'We are going to take this as high and far as we need to, including to the U.S. Supreme Court, to vindicate President Trump’s rights.'"

