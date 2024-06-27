Trump 'expected winner' of debate; most say event will not change voting intent

(BREITBART) – Former President Donald Trump is the “expected winner” of Thursday evening’s debate between the former president and President Joe Biden, but most say the results will not change their voting intent, the latest weekly survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

Most respondents, 56 percent, said that they intend to watch the CNN debate, and more believe Trump will win over Biden by a ten-point margin. Forty percent said they believe Trump will win the debate or perform better compared to 30 percent who said the same of Biden. One in three, however, remain unsure.

Republicans remain more confident in Trump than Democrats are in Biden, as 81 percent of Republicans said they expect Trump to emerge as the victor, while 67 percent of Democrats said the same of Biden. Just short of half of independents, 49 percent, said they do not know, but more believe Trump will win rather than Biden by a 17-point margin.

