Trump joins TikTok, immediately goes mega-viral

Surpasses Biden following, over 4 million views in just over 6 hours

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 2, 2024 at 2:28pm

TikTok logo (Unsplash)

(RVM NEWS) – In an unexpected turn of events, former US President Donald Trump has made a comeback on the social media platform TikTok, despite his previous calls for the app’s ban over its association with China. Trump’s reemergence on TikTok was marked by the posting of a 13-second video, seemingly filmed at a UFC event in New Jersey, which he attended.

The video featured Trump alongside UFC President Dana White, who announced Trump’s presence on the platform, as reported by NBC News. In response to the announcement, Trump expressed his honor, following which the clip transitioned to a montage of the former business mogul greeting his fans at the arena. In the closing moments of the video, Trump remarked, “That was a good walk-on, right?”

This move marks a significant shift from Trump’s previous position on TikTok, as he had previously sought to ban the platform in the United States. In 2020, Trump had issued an executive order calling for aggressive action against TikTok’s owners, citing national security concerns. However, the order faced legal challenges that ultimately stalled its implementation.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







