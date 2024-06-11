Trump moves to dismiss classified documents case over 'evidence tampering'

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Former President Donald Trump filed a motion to dismiss the classified documents case in Florida, alleging the FBI destroyed exculpatory evidence during the 2022 raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence, which he claims violated his due process rights.

The latest motion, filed late Monday evening, raises significant questions by the defendant about the conduct of special counsel Jack Smith’s office and the FBI under the Biden Justice Department, suggesting a politically motivated effort to undermine his defense. Trump’s motion came shortly after United States District Judge Aileen Cannon denied a separate request to dismiss some of the charges against the former president Monday evening.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung released a press statement Tuesday afternoon saying Trump had moved to dismiss the “documents hoax due to DOJ evidence tampering.”

Read the full story ›