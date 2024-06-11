TRUMP promises help for Hunter Biden after gun-charge conviction

When Hunter Biden was convicted on three federal gun charges on Tuesday, it was President Donald Trump who issued a statement promising help for him.

Biden was convicted of false statements on a federal form when he, in 2018 and was buying a handgun, claimed that he was not on drugs or addicted.

His own book confirmed how he was taking drugs regularly during that time period, and other witnesses affirmed that.

He faces up to 25 years in prison if given the maximum sentences.

Joe Biden has said he would not provide a presidential pardon for Hunter, but there was Trump's promise to help.

"Hunter Biden is a terrible person who has funneled millions of dollars from other countries to his father. Even so, it is hard to blame him for wanting a gun, which he has a God-given right to have under the 2nd Amendment. Probably the greatest Amendment of them all, if we're being totally honest," Trump wrote on social media.

"His father, one of our worst presidents, is more concerned with making the gun control people happy, so he won't have the courage to step in here and help Hunter.

"Don't worry, Joe – I will Save your son after I get elected (for the third time)!"

BREAKING: @realDonaldTrump issued the following statement today in response to the news that a jury found Hunter Biden guilty on three counts of lying on a federal firearms form. pic.twitter.com/wxC6rQY9Z1 — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) June 11, 2024

Trump's campaign, through press secretary Kraline Leavitt, also issued a statement, "This trial has been nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family, which has raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia and Ukraine. Crooked Joe Biden's reign over the Biden Family Criminal Empire is all coming to an end on November 5th, and never again will a Biden sell government access for personal profit…."

Hunter Biden said he's disappointed in the verdict but is grateful for the support of his family.

His defense lawyer, Abbe Lowell, promised to continue chasing "all the legal challenges available."

Joe Biden immediately announced plans to travel to Wilmington, Delaware, where the trial took place.

He said, "As I said last week, I am the president, but I am also a dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery. As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal."

The concept of accountability for the Biden family was raised immediately by House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

"Remember this was Joe Biden’s corrupt DOJ that tried to negotiate outside immunity unrelated to this case," she said. "Today is the first step in delivering accountability for the Biden Crime Family. We must and will continue to investigate the Biden Crime Family for their corrupt influence peddling schemes that generated over $18 million in foreign payments for the Biden Crime Family."

Congress now is investigating Joe Biden for possible impeachment because of what the evidence suggests in a years-long influence peddling operation in which family members took in millions of dollars from foreign entities in exchange for access to Joe Biden.

U.S. Rep. James Comer, the chair of the Oversight Committee, also called for accountability.

"But until the Department of Justice investigates everyone involved in the Bidens’ corrupt influence peddling schemes that generated over $18 million in foreign payments to the Biden family, it will be clear department officials continue to cover for the Big Guy, Joe Biden," he warned.

The case against Hunter Biden came from his purchase of a firearm in 2018 at a time when he was addicted to crack cocaine. On a required federal form, he said he was not addicted or under the influence of drugs, a statement required to qualify for a gun purchase.

The jury convicted him of making a false statement for a firearms purchase, making a false statement for the transaction record, and illegally possessing a firearm.

Hunter Biden also faces a looming trial on tax charges, and could face even more court dates, as Congress has referred him to the Department of Justice for perjury.

Reports noted it was the first time in history the son of a sitting president was convicted of criminal charges.

