Trump has raised $400 MILLION in 1 week

(MODERNITY) – On May 30th, Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of… falsifying records of something, no one really quite knows what. A week later on June 6th, Trump announced that he has raised $400 MILLION since the verdict.

Speaking at a Turning Point Action town hall event in Arizona, Trump stated “I just went through a rigged trial in New York with a highly conflicted, and I mean highly conflicted, judge where there was no crime.”

“They didn’t want to bring the case. They could have brought the case seven years ago. It’s only when you run for office they bring cases,” Trump continued. Trump further noted that he is “beating Biden, by the way, by a lot,” adding that following the conviction, “more campaign funds were given to this campaign than any campaign they think in history, almost $400 million.”

