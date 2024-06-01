Trump rally in the Bronx a massive wake-up call for Biden

(THE BLAZE) – The Bronx might be a deep blue area in a deep blue state, but that didn’t stop Trump supporters from coming out to support the former president. Former Democratic Governor David Paterson took notice as well, calling Trump’s Bronx rally a “wake-up call” for Biden — as between 8,000 and 10,000 supporters showed up despite the rally only expecting around 3,500.

One of the attendees, a black woman, was captured on camera saying “that we absolutely must take our country back.” She also drew attention to the “diverse group of people,” noting that what ties them all together is “our love of country.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Those are some fired up people,” Pat Gray laughs, after watching even more clips of the Bronx supporters.

Read the full story ›