Trump says foreign students who graduate from American colleges should 'automatically' get green cards

(DAILY WIRE) – Foreign students who graduate from American universities should “automatically” receive a green card “as part” of their diplomas, former President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

Trump made the comment during an appearance on the “All-In” podcast, which is hosted by venture capitalists Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis, David Sacks, and David Friedberg. Trump’s support of giving foreign students more accessible paths to U.S. citizenship comes as he vows to crack down on the illegal immigration crisis that has ballooned under President Joe Biden. The former president sat down with the “All-In” hosts just two weeks after Sacks hosted a successful fundraiser for Trump at Sacks’ San Francisco home.

“Can you please promise us that you will give us more ability to the best and brightest from around the world to America?” entrepreneur and investor Jason Calacanis asked Trump during the interview.

