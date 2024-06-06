The Trump show-trial verse from the book of Isaiah

An Irish Bull is a logically absurd blunder of speech that accidentally, often delightfully, expresses an underlying truth. The term goes back to an 18th-century member of Ireland's Parliament, Sir Boyle Roche (1736–1807).

Like Joe Biden, Sir Roche was known for embarrassing verbal gaffes. Once, seeking to inspire, he proclaimed, "All along the untrodden path of the future, I can see the footprints of an unseen hand."

While his meaning was obvious and the truth expressed profound, the image of an "unseen hand" making a "footprint" reads as if penned by ill-behaved literary leprechaun.

As Trump supporters, alarmed by the weaponization of Biden's DOJ, measure the aftershock of the guilty verdict in the rigged Bragg/Merchan show trial, I offer Sir Roche's poised reassurance. Marching toward November's presidential election I, too, "can see the footprints of an unseen hand."

Those "footprints" began appearing instantaneously after the verdict, leaving a curiously $$$ shape, some 300,000,000 of them at last count. Each $$$ footprint was created by nimble fingers furiously clicking "Donate," a stampede temporarily crashing the contribution site.

I can see other footprints along Trump's post-verdict path to the White House. One set of prints leaves an unexpected, yet crystal clear, impression from the bottoms of the soles of their once-proudly worn shoes: "Never" (on one shoe), "Trumper" (on the other).

Such footprints suggest that post-verdict Never Trumpers now realize, from the reluctant bottoms of their souls, that they must support Trump and his soon-to-be-announced, all-important VP pick.

What other choice do they have, sharing with Trump supporters the conviction that Biden must be ousted from a White House whose actions are undermining the democracy they pretend to be saving?

The verdict allows the Biden campaign to shift from their evermore transparently hypocritical "Threat to Democracy" charge to the newest Trump moniker: "Convicted Felon."

It will be a welcome shift in narrative for Democrat voters, where the question, "Who's the real threat to democracy?" has begun to gain a bit of traction. Even a few of their Democrat pundits have questioned the fairness of the trial – and on CNN, no less! – their moral integrity rising above their peers who, by triumphantly gloating over the biased verdict, willingly yoke themselves to the GLOAT (Greatest Liar Of All Time).

Will the campaign's "Convicted Felon" emphasis work? Time will tell, but initially the "footprints" suggest that the impact will be minimal.

In the aftermath of the guilty verdict, many Americans are offering a simplified version of an Irish Bull, calling "Bulls—t" on the obvious election interference of Bragg's selective prosecution.

Conservative Americans see the DOJ's lawfare for what it is, a Leftist Holy Grail quest guided by the Stalinist formula, "Show me the man and I'll show you the crime." Bragg campaigned for office declaring his intention to do precisely that.

Americans sense that our republic lost something vital last week in Manhattan, something that will be difficult, perhaps impossible, to recover. Our grave loss was captured by Biden's soundless and soulless smirk when asked if Trump was a political prisoner, his creepy grin met by America's growl at the weaponization of justice.

The phrase "weaponization of justice," inexhaustibly used during Trump's interregnum, has biblical foundations. As a student of Hebrew literature, the key passage connecting the two words "weapon" and court" is Isaiah 54:17.

Seeing "footprints of an unseen hand," Isaiah offers a message to the marginalized people of Israel that, despite appearances to the contrary, at the very moment they seem defeated, God is still in control and will bless his people.

Here is Isaiah 54:17 from the Message translation, where I've highlighted two words: WEAPON and COURT (adding a third word redolent of the Trump trial ... LIAR).

No WEAPON that can hurt you has ever been forged.

Any accuser who takes you to COURT

will be dismissed as a LIAR ...

I'll see to it that everything works out for the best.

I offer my commentary on this passage with a disclaimer. Isaiah's words convey a promise spoken to Judah. Not to Donald Trump. Not to me. Not to you.

Still, the passage cries out against sham trials, possessing meaning for any defendant in a trial with lying witnesses and biased judges.

Anywhere. Anytime. You. Me. Republican. Democrat.

And, Donald Trump. While the irresponsible verdict will almost certainly be overturned, that doesn't matter to Biden. Election interference was the driving purpose all along, and Trump's newly sported "Convicted Felon" name-tag their high reward for pursuing it so craftily.

The prophets of the Hebrew Bible had much to say about mishpat (Hebrew = Justice), a word used over 400 times to remind us that sham trials have been a repugnant reality from the beginning of humans seeking strength through living together.

The perversion of justice is a clear and present danger to any society, so much so that the crucial task for any country's justice system is to guard against such. That DOJ duty becomes especially vital for trials having the perception of a political motive, where not only is an individual life impacted, but an entire nation.

In this essential task, the Biden Justice Department has failed, miserably. So profound has been the botching of its pact with America that one can imagine future historians wrongfully imagining the term, "Trumped up charges," to have had its genesis during the 2024 election cycle.

Providence will be kind to Biden if someday his gaffes come to be viewed as fun and innocent, like Sir Roche, rather than the heated and blustery gaffes of a president who seems intent on deepening America's deep division.

I can see a grinning Joe Biden repeating this Sir Roche original Irish Bull: "Half the lies our opponents tell about us are untrue."

Biden came close, in a recent speech in Tampa, to saying exactly that. Castigating Trump, he angrily vented, "I don't know why we are surprised by Trump. How many times does he have to prove we can't be trusted?"

Run, bull, run!

