Trump showdown with Fani Willis now set for October

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- An effort by Donald Trump to secure a review of a Georgia judge’s order declining to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was scheduled on Monday for an oral argument in October, cementing the likelihood of no trial until after the election.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee declined to remove Willis from the case earlier this year after Trump and several of his co-defendants alleged there was a conflict of interest following revelations of a secret relationship between Willis and her hired special prosecutor, Nathan Wade. Now an appeals court will weigh the same question later this year, just one month before the high-stakes presidential election in November.

McAfee on March 15 declined to remove Willis under the condition that Wade resign as special prosecutor. He wrote that their relationship left an “odor of mendacity” in the case that needed to be handled by Wade’s departure.

