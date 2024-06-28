Trump takes election war to Biden's record, leaves president mumbling

Joe Biden spent much of the evening appearing to look down at his podium as President Donald Trump accused him of making the United States a "rat's nest" at the presidential debate Thursday on CNN.

And Biden made several false claims about Trump.

On the border, through which Biden has allowed millions of illegal aliens to come, Trump said, "All he had to do was leave it alone. He decided to open up our border." It's one of the major concerns for voters this year.

Trump accused of Biden of allowing terrorists to enter, which has been documented, and prisoners.

Trump charged Biden with "ridiculous, insane and very stupid policies."

On abortion Biden demanded he would restore Roe v. Wade, which did in fact allow abortion up through the ninth month, while Trump advocated for such issues to be left to states.

One of Biden's lies was that Trump called American soldiers "suckers" and "losers," a claim that has been debunked by multiple witnesses to the incident.

On Russia and Ukraine, Trump said, "If we had a real president, respected by Putin, he would have never invaded Ukraine. He did nothing to stop it."

On Afghanistan, Trump called Biden, the "Worst commander in chief if that's what you call him."

Biden, on many issues over the course of the evening, mumbled, hesitated and repeatedly changed his comments, in order to try to respond.

"We're going to make American great again," Trump promised. "We are a failing nation because of him."

Biden was blamed for the terror in the Middle East because he's allowed billions of dollars to be accessed by Iran, the key terror sponsor around the globe.

Biden claimed, in fact, "We saved Israel."

Trump also accused Biden of weaponizing the federal government to go after him, Biden's political opponent.

The Jan. 6, 2021, protest turned riot, which Biden blamed on Trump, actually turned out to be the responsibility of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to her own admission in a video that recently was uncovered.

"I offered her 10,000 soldiers and National Guard," Trump said. "She turned them down."

Biden came into criticism, too, for allowing the Black Lives Matter riots to inflict hundreds of billions of dollars in damages to American cities.

Regarding his own response to a politically driven case that prosecutors in New York brought against him, resulting in a conviction that now is on appeal, Trump confirmed what he would do in office.

"My retribution is going to be success. Right now it's a failing nation."

Biden repeatedly baited Trump, calling him a "whiner" and even criticizing him for his weight.

Another fabrication from Biden was that Trump said Nazis, at a Charlotteville, Va., protest, were "very fine people."

Even the leftist "fact-checker" Snopes confirmed this week that that was a lie.

Trump also pointed out that he handed a country to Biden with 1.4% inflation, which Biden turned within months into 9.1% inflation. So far during Biden's tenure, inflation on consumers has reached more than 20%.

When Trump said he worked on the environment during his four years, Biden responded, "I don't know where in the hell he's been."

But Trump pointed out that he withdrew from the Paris climate accord because it would cost America billions and China nothing.

Biden called it the Paris Peace Accord.

Biden said 16 Nobel Laureates said he would do better for the economy if re-elected, but many of those have records of leftist activism.

Trump's campaign said, "Tonight President Trump delivered the greatest debate performance and victory in history to the largest voter audience in history, making clear exactly how he will improve the lives of every American. Over and over President Trump highlighted common-sense plans to reduce inflation, bringing down the costs of groceries, housing, and gas, as well as his plans to bring back his successful first-term policies that kept our southern border secure and free from the wave of Biden Migrant Crimes currently sweeping our country.

"Joe Biden on the other hand showed exactly why he deserves to be fired. Despite taking a week-long vacation at Camp David to prepare for the debate, Biden was unable to defend his disastrous record on the economy and the border. Throughout the debate Biden lied, invented stories, and could not articulate a single plan to make things less expensive and keep our people safe, choosing instead to change the subject and dwell on the past. Even worse, Biden couldn’t explain why he took a week of vacation at Camp David while 50 ISIS terrorists ran loose in our country. President Trump is spot-on when he says that if Joe Biden is too incompetent to stand trial, then Biden is too incompetent to be President."

Trump's team provided fact-checking in real time during the debate, pointing out that Biden has advocating cutting Social Security for Americans in 1984, 1995, 2007, 2008, 2011 and as recently as 2018.

And then there's the Biden corruption, with a congressional investigation into his family's years-long influence peddling operations. The fact-check noted "Crooked Joe Biden" was involved in those schemes for "decades."

And the fact-check noted the threat Biden offers to America, having brought the nation "to the brink of WWIII."

The Democrat's "foreign policy has projected nothing but weakness on the world stage."

And when Biden claimed to have created 15,000 jobs, a faux pas when he really meant 15 million, the fact-checker said most of those were "recovered" from being lost during COVID.

In fact, the report said Trump created a net 6.4 million new jobs in 37 months of office, to 5.3 million "created" by Biden.

And the fact-checker warned that Biden is the real extremist on abortion

The CNN moderators, both known for or linked to some extreme anti-Trump ideologues, mostly pulled their punches, and conducted most of the event without berating Trump, as had happened in previous debates.



