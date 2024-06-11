Trump's surge transforms the electoral map

Trump's remarkable surge in Nevada is transforming the electoral map for this election. An overflow crowd turned out for Trump at an open-air rally in Las Vegas, despite the sweltering 105-degree heat.

The crowd roared in approval as Trump described what he would accomplish in his second term in office, undeterred by the failure of his teleprompter. When Trump dramatically promised to end the taxation of tips, an essential part of the free market in that hospitality-based city, the crowd thundered in applause.

Trump's pledge resonates with many union workers who have voted Democratic in the past. Meanwhile, a filing in court on Monday revealed that the pro-Biden president of the United Auto Workers, Shawn Fain, is under investigation for allegations that he retaliated against other union leaders, which could cause Biden to lose in Michigan.

Some union bosses in Nevada toe the Democrat Party line, but the rank-and-file workers are making their own decisions to support Trump. The only candidate to unseat an incumbent governor in 2022 was Trump-endorsed Joe Lombardo in Nevada.

Gov. Lombardo explained on Monday in his article published by the New York Times that "inflation is costing Nevadans an extra $1,199 per month to purchase the same goods and services as in January 2021. Since Mr. Biden took office, groceries are up 20.6 percent, rent is up 21.6 percent and gas is up 46.99 percent."

Lombardo concluded about Biden that "after three and a half years, Nevadans are losing confidence in him to do something meaningful about inflation and housing and are left with the feeling that he just doesn't get it." Biden's approval rating has fallen to his lowest ever, only 37.6%, in the widely followed FiveThirtyEight amalgamation of polls.

Biden has much to answer for, from the inflation ravaging the hospitality industry of restaurants and hotels, to the uncontrolled immigration that has soaked up all the job openings nationwide. Nevada's large Hispanic population has traditionally voted Democratic, but today most Hispanics favor deporting illegal aliens back to where they came from.

Trump has opened up a 5-point lead over Biden in Nevada, and nearly that much in next-door Arizona. Even the Democrat stronghold of New Mexico may no longer be guaranteed to vote for Biden this time.

In Las Vegas on Sunday, Trump ridiculed Biden's new proposal to curb illegal immigration, and the crowd cheered Trump's tough stance on the border. "Millions of people will continue pouring in, and they're coming right through the border like they've never come through before," Trump declared.

In disparagement of Biden's recent attempt to save face on this issue with an executive order, Trump observed that "what [Biden] signed means nothing – in fact it makes it easier, in my opinion, it opens the border still further."

"For three and a half years, the people of Nevada have had a front-row seat to Joe Biden's evil and criminal obliteration of our southern border," Trump told the exuberant Nevada crowd. "It's criminal what he's done," Trump added.

Trump praised the Jan. 6, 2021 rally goers at the Capitol as "warriors," to the delight of the crowd but the dismay of liberals. Trump has said that the members of the House J6 Committee should be prosecuted instead.

Steve Bannon faces imprisonment soon for properly declining to comply with the fishing expedition of the then-Democrat-controlled House J6 Committee, which spent more than a year and millions of dollars improperly trying to harm Trump. As Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) pointed out, the current GOP-majority House could simply rescind the subpoena on Bannon, which would give him a strong new argument to overturn his conviction in anti-Trump D.C.

Despite how federal workers view Trump as a threat to their cushy jobs and many of them live in Virginia, recent polling shows that Trump has a chance to win that state and its 13 Electoral College votes. Many veterans, who overwhelmingly support Trump, vote in Virginia while numerous parents there are upset at the pushing of transgender and other liberal goals in its public schools.

The election is expected to be decided in only a few swing states, but Trump is transforming the Electoral College map in ways that Democrats did not expect. Biden will need to campaign in favor of federal workers in Virginia, which will make it more difficult for him to win decisive states in the Southwest and upper Midwest.

Nationalist, pro-Trump political parties did spectacularly well in the recent European Parliament elections. The party of the Biden-endorsed Emmanuel Macron suffered a crushing defeat in France, while conservatives likewise routed liberals in Germany and Italy.

Biden's failed policies of globalism, green energy, and the War with Russia were thoroughly repudiated by voters throughout Europe. This portends well for making America great again, too.

