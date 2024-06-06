Tucker Carlson describes meeting 'elderly idiot' Klaus Schwab

(SLAY NEWS) – Tucker Carlson has blasted World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab as an “elderly idiot” while describing meeting “weak” globalist “elites,” whom he asserts are actually “buffoons.”

Carlson said he met Schwab “this winter” during an event. However, Carlson described Schwab as “totally unimpressive,” revealing that the WEF leader “doesn’t have [any] idea what he’s talking about at all.”

During a new interview with former Navy SEAL and CIA contractor Shawn Ryan on “The Shawn Ryan Show,” Carlson explains that he believes “primitive” envy and an inability to cause change are the motivators behind the world’s power-hungry globalist “elites.”

