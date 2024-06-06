A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Tucker Carlson describes meeting 'elderly idiot' Klaus Schwab

'Total unimpressive'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 6, 2024 at 3:30pm
Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman, World Economic Forum (Wikimedia Commons)

(SLAY NEWS) – Tucker Carlson has blasted World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab as an “elderly idiot” while describing meeting “weak” globalist “elites,” whom he asserts are actually “buffoons.”

Carlson said he met Schwab “this winter” during an event. However, Carlson described Schwab as “totally unimpressive,” revealing that the WEF leader “doesn’t have [any] idea what he’s talking about at all.”

During a new interview with former Navy SEAL and CIA contractor Shawn Ryan on “The Shawn Ryan Show,” Carlson explains that he believes “primitive” envy and an inability to cause change are the motivators behind the world’s power-hungry globalist “elites.”

Read the full story ›


