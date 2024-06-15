Tupperware says adios to its last U.S. factory

(PLASTICS TODAY) – Tupperware is permanently shutting down its last standing US production plant in Hemingway, SC. A total of 148 workers will be laid off in waves starting September 28, 2024, through Jan. 14, 2025, the company disclosed in its Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filed on June 11. Production will shift to a Tupperware plant in Lerma, Mexico, which already produces most of the products for the US and Canadian markets, the company told media outlets.

The news doesn’t come as much of a surprise — just over a year ago, we published an article titled, “Is the Party Over for Tupperware?” At that time, Tupperware announced that it had hired financial advisors to, in its words, remediate doubts regarding its ability to continue as a growing concern. Moving manufacturing to Mexico, apparently, is part of a survival strategy.

This latest news follows a tumultuous few months for the company, which has included sales of real estate in the United States and abroad, and a non-compliance notification from the New York Stock Exchange in April of this year because it delayed filing its annual report for 2023. Tupperware has six months starting from March 29, 2024, to file the form and regain compliance.

