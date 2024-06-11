A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

U.N. Security Council adopts U.S.-backed Gaza ceasefire resolution

Onus now on Hamas

Published June 11, 2024 at 12:47pm
Published June 11, 2024 at 12:47pm
Russia abstains as the United Nations Security Council adopts the U.S.-backed ceasefire Resolution 2735, on Monday, June 10, 2024. (U.N. photo by Eskinder Debebe)

(JNS) -- The United Nations Security Council on Monday adopted a U.S.-drafted resolution aimed at reaching a three-phase ceasefire deal to end the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution was passed by 14 of the 15 permanent Security Council members, with Russia abstaining. Moscow claimed that the parameters of the deal the resolution endorses had not been sufficiently clarified.

Noting that Israel has accepted the ceasefire proposal, the resolution calls for Hamas to do the same, and for both slides to “implement its terms without delay and without condition.”

Read the full story ›









