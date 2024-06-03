A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel WorldTHE NEW WORLD DISORDER

U.N. Watch accuses its own envoy of taking payments from activist groups

Support for terrorism and promotion of antisemitism now compounded by serious financial improprieties'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 3, 2024 at 2:34pm
(Video screenshot)

U.N. envoy Francesca Albanese speaks at a U.N. Human Rights Council press conference in July 2023.

(JNS) -- The U.N. Watch NGO on Thursday accused the Human Rights Council’s special rapporteur on the Palestinian territories of “gross violations of U.N. rules and professional ethics.”

In a complaint filed to U.N. Secretary General António Guterres and High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, U.N. Watch alleges that Francesca Albanese accepted honorariums and payments from activist and advocacy groups, in violation of the U.N. code of conduct.

Albanese has a documented history of making antisemitic comments and justifying terrorism against Israel. Her denial that Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre was based on the terrorist group’s hatred of Jews was rebuked by the French government, which called the remarks “scandalous” and “a disgrace.” The German government called her comments “appalling.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







What's happening in North Carolina's high schools about Israel?
Trump-backed candidate defeated in GOP Senate primary
Chain restaurant to shutter nearly 50 locations after minimum wage hike
'Praise God': Marvel actress fulfills wish to leave Hollywood
Meghan Markle may not like her new name if stripped of royal title
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×