Faith WorldMATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH

U.S. government forces abortion on poor countries

'Threatens them with extinction'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 8, 2024 at 6:28pm

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(THE BLAZE) – Abortion has been a major point of contention here in America, but it’s stayed under the radar as it’s slipped into poorer, non-Western countries. Medical doctor and researcher Dr. Calum Miller calls it “abortion colonialism.”

“It’s the idea that this is a new form of ideological colonialism, the way that Western countries go to non-Western countries, and they say, ‘You have to promote abortion, you have to legalize abortion, you have to put it in your schools,’” Miller tells Allie Beth Stuckey of "Relatable." If they refuse, they’re threatened with the withholding of something — like aid money.

“They’re basically going into these countries and saying, ‘Your culture, your values, don’t matter. We know better, and you have to change them, or we’re not going to support you,’” Miller explains.

Read the full story ›

