A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

U.S.: Hamas formally rejected hostage deal

Terrorists submitted 'a written rejection and counter-proposal'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 26, 2024 at 10:17am

(Twitter)

(JNS) -- An official in Washington on Tuesday for the first time confirmed that Hamas’s response to the hostage deal outlined by U.S. President Joe Biden on May 31 amounted to a rejection.

“They came back several weeks ago and rejected the proposal that was on the table,” said U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

Hamas “gave us a written response that rejected the proposal that had been put forward by Israel, that President Biden had outlined, that the United Nations Security Council and countries all around the world had endorsed,” he told reporters, according to a State Department readout.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Texas dad suing for retaliatory arrest reveals new evidence of corruption
Netanyahu expects ICC to grant arrest warrants against him soon
U.S.: Hamas formally rejected hostage deal
Left-wing group slams Moms for Liberty without looking in the mirror
WATCH: CNN data guru paints bleak picture for Biden ahead of debate
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×