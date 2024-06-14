From where does the U.S./pro-Hamas collaborator funding pipeline flow?

America has witnessed hundreds of terrorist acts during its history, the first occurring in 1782 just after winning our independence from England. But what was considered a rare event in the 18th century has, unfortunately, in the 21st century become commonplace as we see such acts repeatedly committed both within and without our borders.

The viciousness of terrorists committed to a religious cause was more recently underscored by the Oct. 7, 2023 raid by Hamas into Israel. It included unforgiveable acts such as the raping of women before killing them and the beheading of babies. As Israel immediately invaded Gaza with the commitment to totally destroy Hamas – a war that is now in its eighth month – we were shocked to see pro-Hamas protests break out in the U.S., mostly on college campuses.

While many concerned Americans may believe these protests were the independent acts of misguided students, we may well be on the brink of a “Eureka” moment concerning terrorist influences in the U.S. A lengthy legal process that should shine the spotlight on just how America has enabled the seed of anti-Semitism to be planted and nurtured by foreign influencers, right under our noses, has been set in motion.

One of the biggest and most respected U.S. law firms – not only in the U.S. but worldwide – Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) – filed a civil lawsuit against major groups it has identified as Hamas collaborators operating tacitly under the Muslim Brotherhood. By way of background, while the U.S. has designated Hamas as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), it has yet to so designate the Brotherhood, from which Hamas evolved, as such. A 2015 bill seeking to do so, introduced by Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), has yet to be passed, although several other countries (including Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates), recognizing the Brotherhood’s terrorist influence, have designated the group as such.

U.S. hesitancy to label the Brotherhood as an FTO apparently stems from the group’s renunciation in the 1970s of violence. This ignores the fact that groups like Hamas have spun off from it and now do the bidding for it. Along with other plaintiffs, GT is representing nine Israeli-Americans who were victims of the October raid, assisted by The United West which consists of experts in investigating and exposing the Brotherhood’s U.S. operations.

GT’s lawsuit should get the details out as to how the Brotherhood, Hamas and these collaborators in the U.S., such as the American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) and the National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP), have worked together in various ways to further the cause of terrorism while managing to avoid violating criminal statutes.

The 49-page GT lawsuit suggests the evidence of the above collaboration is overwhelming and that AMP and NSJP are operational arms of Hamas in the U.S. which, as such, are financially responsible to the plaintiffs. A legal win hopefully would bankrupt these groups.

Among the claims GT alleges is, noting that AMP and NSJP needed virtually no time to collect facts about the October Hamas raid, amazingly they were able to respond the very next day by “participating in the terrorist’s propaganda to justify its appalling brutalities,” answering “Hamas’s ‘call for mass mobilization’ by disseminating a manifesto and plan of attack. This manifesto confirms that AMP and NSJP are not merely organizing to assist Hamas’s ongoing terror campaign abroad – they are intentionally extending their aid to fomenting chaos, violence, and terror in the United States.”

Unsurprisingly, 50 national, state and regional American Muslim, Arab, Palestinian, and other organizations, issued a joint statement raising the typical defensive battle cry to GT’s lawsuit in an effort to avoid making the issue one about seeking accountability.

The statement labeled the lawsuit as a “hateful, frivolous lawfare” attack against AMP and NSJP and an “Islamophobic stunt disguised as a lawsuit appears to be a collection of anti-Muslim conspiracy theories and guilt-by-association paranoia. It also represents the latest escalation in an unprecedented and increasingly desperate campaign to silence Americans who oppose the Israeli government's ongoing genocide in Gaza.” It went on to compare the lawsuit’s allegations to those made during the mid-20th century Red Scare generated by Senator Joe McCarthy in America that triggered a witch hunt for communists.

Again seeking to keep the spotlight off accountability, the statement then defends the protesting students who “have been doxxed, attacked, and arrested. Teachers, doctors, and other workers have faced discrimination and termination. Protesters have been defamed and brutalized. Dozens of Muslim and Palestinian Americans have been violently attacked for wearing visible signs of their religion or culture. … These McCarthy-era intimidation tactics must not stop the American people from exercising their constitutional right to advocate for a just U.S. foreign policy, an end to the genocide in Gaza, and the freedom of the Palestinian people.”

But GT is not the only one looking to identify these funding sources. The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Accountability has already demanded documentation from these pro-Hamas collaborators to determine such sourcing as well as whether it complies with U.S. law.

There is a clear pipeline in the U.S. through which pro-Hamas groups are funded to support their anti-Semitic actions. The U.S. government has spent years looking the other way. Hopefully, GT’s lawsuit and the House investigation should finally determine the source – foreign, domestic or both – to which that pipeline attaches.

