U.S. senator: If N.Y. were a foreign country, it would face sanctions

One senator has delivered a devastating condemnation of New York City after a jury in the leftist enclave where nine of 10 voted against President Donald Trump delivered a guilty verdict to business reporting crime allegations against him by a Democrat prosecutor.

"If New York was a foreign country, America would sanction them for the weaponization of the legal system, their political opponents, and rigging election outcomes," explained Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

He was appearing recently on Meet the Press, and his comments on the topic are at about the 5:00 mark:

The case was over the legal expenses Trump had in dealing with a porn star's allegations about him during the 2016 election. Trump eventually paid "hush money" to silence the story, a move that is not illegal.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Do you agree with Tom Cotton on this issue? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

A lawyer working for him at the time handled the issue, and was reimbursed by Trump, and it is the recording of those legal fees that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg claimed were felonies.

The actual counts were misdemeanors, and the statute of limitations had expired, but Bragg brought them to court anyway, as felonies, by claiming they were done in pursuit of another crime – and the judge, Juan Merchan, said the jury didn't have to agree on that further crime allegation in order to reach a "unanimous" verdict.

The Gateway Pundit noted Cotton pointed out the failures of the court system in the Trump case.

NBC host Peter Alexander complained that it was Trump who was campaigning to weaponize the justice system against Joe Biden.

But Cotton pointed out Trump said "his so-called retribution will be success, success at the ballot box and then restoring peace and prosperity."

Alexander insisted then that Trump wasn't sincere about the issue.

"In 2016 when so many people insisted that Hillary Clinton should face criminal charges for doing exactly what Donald Trump was wrongly accused of doing, which is mischaracterizing legal expenses as something else, remember she paid for the dirty Russian dossier that characterizes legal expenses. She paid a fine to the FEC," Cotton patiently explained. "Donald Trump specifically said he would not prosecute Hillary Clinton because that’s not what we do in America. What the Democrats have done in New York is like something that would happen in Pakistan or Brazil. It’s something that America would sanction another country for for engaging in election interference."

Cotton continued, "If New York was a foreign country, America would sanction them for the weaponization of the legal system, their political opponents, and rigging election outcomes."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!