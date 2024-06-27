A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

U.S. Special Forces group warns U.S. faces serious risk of major Islamic terror attack

Biden's disastrous pullout from Afghanistan was key reason why threat environment is so high

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 27, 2024 at 7:54am
ISIS released photo of killers in Tajikistan

(DAILY WIRE) – A group representing U.S. special forces warned in a letter this week that the U.S. faces an ultra-high threat of getting hit by a major Islamic terrorist attack because of President Joe Biden’s disastrous foreign policy and open border policies.

Special Operations Association of America (SOAA) Chairman Christopher Miller, who served as Acting Secretary of Defense at the end of President Donald Trump’s first term in office, said in a letter that the organization was “gravely concerned by the current heightened risk of terrorist attacks against targets inside the United States and both U.S. and allied interests abroad.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The organization — which represents thousands of Army Rangers and Green Berets, Navy SEALs, Marine Raiders, Air Force Air Commandos, and other special operators — said that Biden’s disastrous pullout from Afghanistan was a key reason why the threat environment was so high.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







U.S. Special Forces group warns U.S. faces serious risk of major Islamic terror attack
Asylum seekers camped out next to state freeway demanding housing
World dangerously headed for 'food wars,' top commodity trader warns
Five energy failures Joe Biden needs you to forget before the debate
The decline of American patriotism
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×