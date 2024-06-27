U.S. Special Forces group warns U.S. faces serious risk of major Islamic terror attack

(DAILY WIRE) – A group representing U.S. special forces warned in a letter this week that the U.S. faces an ultra-high threat of getting hit by a major Islamic terrorist attack because of President Joe Biden’s disastrous foreign policy and open border policies.

Special Operations Association of America (SOAA) Chairman Christopher Miller, who served as Acting Secretary of Defense at the end of President Donald Trump’s first term in office, said in a letter that the organization was “gravely concerned by the current heightened risk of terrorist attacks against targets inside the United States and both U.S. and allied interests abroad.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The organization — which represents thousands of Army Rangers and Green Berets, Navy SEALs, Marine Raiders, Air Force Air Commandos, and other special operators — said that Biden’s disastrous pullout from Afghanistan was a key reason why the threat environment was so high.

Read the full story ›