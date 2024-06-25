A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S. warns Hezbollah it can't restrain Israel in case of all-out war

'An invasion of the Galilee remains on the table if the confrontation escalates'

Published June 25, 2024 at 1:17pm
Israeli troops during operational activities in the Gaza Strip, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IDF photo)

(JNS) -- U.S. presidential envoy Amos Hochstein last week warned officials in Beirut that Hezbollah is wrong to think the Biden administration would be able to stop an Israeli military operation in Lebanon if the Iran-backed terror group continues its attacks, Axios reported on Tuesday.

The report, which cited U.S. and Israeli officials, as well as a Western diplomat, said Hochstein passed on the message during a June 18 meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, an ally of Hezbollah.

According to the sources, Hochstein conveyed to Berri that the United States won’t be able to hold Israel back if the situation on its northern border continues to deteriorate and that Hezbollah needs to negotiate a diplomatic deal.

