U.S. warns Israel: 'Limited war' in Lebanon could push Iran to intervene

(JERUSALEM POST) – The Biden administration made it clear to Israel that the US does not believe that a "limited war" in Lebanon or a "small regional war" are realistic options, as it would be difficult to prevent them from expanding. The U.S. warned of a scenario in which Lebanon would be flooded with terrorists from pro-Iranian militias coming from Syria, Iraq, and even Yemen.

The Biden administration advised Israel in recent weeks against the idea that a "limited war" could be waged in Lebanon and warned that such a move could push Iran to intervene – this is what two senior American officials and an Israeli official briefed on the talks told Walla.

The exchange of fire between Israel and Hezbollah, which has been going on since October 7, has escalated dramatically in the last two weeks, which has caused senior officials in the IDF and the cabinet to call for a significant expansion of the fighting against Hezbollah.

