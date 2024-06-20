Ukraine peace summit fails, but China says 'don't blame us'

A Chinese Communist Party-owned news outlet claims blaming China and other "developing countries" for not bringing peace to Ukraine is "not tenable," after the Ukraine Peace Summit held over the weekend fell flat.

According to an article published by The Middle East Media Research Institute, or MEMRI, Chinese government-owned Global Times stated in a now-deleted article that China advocated for opening up dialogue, and recommended a cease-fire in the conflict.

"Blaming developing countries, including China, for rejecting peace is not tenable in any way," said the CCP mouthpiece. "Since the outbreak of the Ukraine crisis, China has regarded a cease-fire, the resumption of dialogue and the launching of peace talks as the only viable option for resolving the crisis, which is also the general sentiment of most members of the international community."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

A day before the summit began in Switzerland, China's deputy representative to the U.N. Geng Shuang stated that Russia and Ukraine needed to directly negotiate peace, according to the South China Morning Post, another CCP-owned news outlet.

"China calls on the parties to the conflict to demonstrate political will, come together and start peace talks as soon as possible to achieve a cease-fire and halt military actions," Shuang said.

Is China to blame for the failure of the Ukraine peace summit? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

However, Chinese President Xi Jinping was notably absent from the peace summit, which was attended by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, while Russian President Vladimir Putin was not invited. Chinese officials reportedly noted that any real peace deals have stalled, and that the talks were pointless without Russia’s presence.

Ahead of the summit, Putin remarked during a news conference that the only way to peace is if Ukraine agrees to terms already laid out in 2022, which include abandoning its plans to join NATO.

"Ukrainian troops must be completely withdrawn from the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, the Kherson and the Zaporizhzhia regions," Putin said. "As soon as Kyiv declares that it is ready for such a decision, and begins the actual withdrawal of troops from these regions, as well as officially notifies that they abandon plans to join NATO – an order to cease fire and begin negotiations will immediately follow from our side."

Meanwhile, Russia is strengthening ties with North Korea and so-called BRICS nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – which make up over 40% of the world’s population and one-third of the world’s GDP.

Moreover, the BRICS group’s power is likely to increase, after Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates were all invited to join earlier this year. Indonesia also looks to be on track to join.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!