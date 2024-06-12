Ultimate justice: Rigged for you, not against you

Stephen Vincent Benét (1898-1943) was an American writer of short stories. One of his best-known short stories was "The Devil and Daniel Webster" (1936), where a badly struggling New Hampshire farmer named Jabez Stone signs a contract with Mr. Scratch (the devil) for seven years of prosperity in exchange for his soul and is later defended in a very unusual court by a fictionalized version of the famous lawyer, statesman and orator Daniel Webster (1782-1852).

When Mr. Scratch comes to fulfill the contract, Stone desperately seeks the help of Webster for deliverance. Webster calls for a trial since this is the right of every American, and Mr. Scratch agrees, as long as he can choose the judge and jury.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The door of Stone's home opens, and an infernal jury enters. All of them are Americans who were infamous for the evil deeds they had done in life, such as the notorious pirate Blackbeard. Presiding over the court is John Hathorne, the unrepentant "hanging judge" of the Salem witch trials. Mr. Scratch is the prosecutor.

The trial is clearly rigged against Webster. The jurors jeered whenever the judge sustained Mr. Scratch's objections and overruled all of Webster's. Notwithstanding this, the eloquence of Webster in his closing statement so moved this biased jury that it found for the defendant, Stone. Shortly afterward, the sound of a rooster signaled the coming sunrise, and the judge and jury disappeared in a puff of smoke. Webster tore up the contract, Stone was set free, and Mr. Scratch was booted out of the house.

Some elements of Stone's trial bear resemblance to kangaroo courts that have occurred in various places and times in history, such as the "People's Court" of Nazi Germany (1934-1945) and the "struggle sessions" of the Cultural Revolution of communist China (1966-1976). If there was a jury, it would have sided with a hostile judge and prosecutor to condemn the unfortunate people brought before them. In most cases, appearing in such a court was tantamount to a death sentence.

Lawfare, a word that has become part of the American vernacular, describes the use of the legal system to intimidate, harass, damage or destroy political adversaries and deprive individuals of their rights and property. This strategy has been employed by judges, attorney generals, district attorneys and prosecutors in a number of states, counties and metropolitan areas. What many of these have in common is that they have received large amounts of money for their election campaigns from billionaire George Soros, a major donor of Marxist causes and politicians.

The Bible says in Proverbs 11:1, "Dishonest scales are an abomination to the LORD, but a just weight is His delight." In many of the areas where these elected officials preside, the just weight has been abandoned to a great extent, and the scales of justice are tilted in favor of political allies and classes, even if they commit serious crimes, and against anyone they perceive to be a political opponent committing no legitimate offense or a minor infraction. Many times, disfavored people who commit nothing worthy of fines or punishment are brought before a rigged court to face a hostile jury, prosecutor and judge, with the outcome often leading to harsh consequences that destroy their lives.

One example includes the rioting, property destruction, injuries and deaths done in 2020 by those belonging to Marxist organizations such as Antifa and Black Lives Matter. Many of these criminal activities took place in areas where Soros-funded district attorneys presided; and as a result, the general rule for those involved if they were arrested was to let them go free or apply the lightest possible charges.

Conversely, if Christians prayed outside an abortion facility and sought to offer women other alternatives to killing their babies, damaging nothing and harming no one, these same kinds of legal officials would apply the harshest charges and make sure they were brought before a judge and jury who would seek to imprison them for years.

So many have been distracted by national politics and elections that attention to the kinds of people being elected to these positions locally has been neglected. We should pay close attention to these local elections and be involved because, more than national elections, they have a far greater impact on public safety and moving the legal system closer to being a justice system.

But there is a court we all must face without exception (Hebrews 9:27). As with Jabez Stone, the devil acts as the prosecutor, accusing us of our sins before God, the Judge (Zechariah 3:1-5). Like Stone, there is no question of our guilt, for all have sinned against God (Romans 3:23), and there is no bribing or bargaining with this Judge, and there is no jury that can be moved by any eloquence we may have to escape eternal punishment.

However, there is a far better defense attorney than Daniel Webster. He is the Son of God, Jesus Christ (Romans 8; 1 Timothy 2:5-6; Hebrews 7:25; 1 John 2:1-2). His eloquence is the nail prints in His hands and feet where His blood was shed on the cross for sinners. His resurrection from the dead conquered sin, death and the devil. If anyone trusts in Him as his Advocate before God, then the accusations brought by the devil are nullified and cast away forever (Micah 7:18-19).

Just as Webster canceled the contract condemning Stone by tearing it up when he was declared not guilty, so Jesus covers all who trust in Him with His robe of righteousness and cancels the certificate of our sin debt by nailing it to the cross when we are declared not guilty by God (Romans 5; Colossians 2:13-14).

The court of heaven, the one that really matters, is rigged for you and not against you if you trust in Jesus Christ as your Savior and Lord, receiving by faith His righteousness so that you can stand before God in peace.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!