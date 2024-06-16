A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

University library features 'Queer & Trans Researching Palestine' resources

Highlights article from The Nation which claims Israel is the real LGBT villain

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 16, 2024 at 3:38pm

(Photo by Antoni Shkraba in Pexels)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A late 2022 headline from the Associated Press reads “Across vast Muslim world, LGBTQ people remain marginalized.”

The Guardian reports that in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Sudan, and Yemen, sodomy is a capital offense … while in Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Qatar, Somalia, and Syria the act will land you in jail.

And in the Gaza Strip and West Bank — “Palestine” for all intents and purposes — Reason notes LGBTQ individuals “face an extraordinary level of persecution, persecution that may result in a years-long prison sentence or even death.”

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
Around the Web







