University offers 'drag' classes for kids at anti-family summer camp on remote island

(LIFESITE NEWS) – One of Canada’s top universities will be staging an anti-family LGBT-charged summer “camp” for kids as young as 14 on a remote island only accessible via boat to be guided by “two drag parents” who will teach “drag” queen and “gender identity” classes to youths.

A news release dated June 24 from the University of British Columbia (UBC) announced “UBC CampOUT!” which is a “leadership and learning summer camp for queer, trans, two-Spirit, questioning, and allied youth from across BC & the Yukon.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

According to one of the camp mentors, the goal is to get kids to “imagine being whomever they want,” to allow kids to be “free” from what it says are “colonial notions” such as the “nuclear family” along with the biological fact that there are only male and female genders, with the aid of the “two drag parents.”

Read the full story ›