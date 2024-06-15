A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
University orders encampment to disburse after 'significant damage' to building

'Crossed a line'

Published June 15, 2024 at 1:08pm

(FOX NEWS) – The president of California State University, Los Angeles, ordered an anti-Israel encampment to disburse on Thursday after a group of protesters barricaded and vandalized a campus building.

The student services building, which houses the office of Cal State, L.A. President Berenecea Johnson Eanes, was outfitted with yellow tape and deemed a crime scene by authorities following the Wednesday night incident, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"A trust we had in the [Gaza Solidarity] Encampment to practice non-violence has been violated," Eanes said in a statement. "I cannot and would not protect anyone who is directly identified as having participated in last night’s illegal activities from being held accountable."









