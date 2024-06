(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs can no longer say he has an honorary doctorate from Howard University.

The historically black university in Washington, D.C. rescinded the degree last week following a vote by its board.

The unanimous decision by its board of trustees followed the release in mid-May of a video that appears to show Combs assaulting his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

