University wants students to 'live like a bug'

A public interest organization, the Goldwater Institute, is taking issue with a "$140,000" college education in which students are told to "live like a bug."

But they are not taught the Constitution, the Civil War, or landmark Supreme Court cases.

It's part of colleges' abandonment of core educational missions in favor of indoctrination into "diversity, equity, and inclusion" discrimination programs.

"The situation is particularly grim at the University of Arizona, where a real assignment in a course that fulfills the 'Diversity and Equity' (D&E) core curriculum requirement instructs students to 'live like a bug' by 'walking around with tissue paper 'wings'' so they can better understand the experience of 'marginalized' groups," the institute explains.

The organization recently completed a report on the ideological agenda being pushed in schools.

It revealed students are being required to believe "racism is deeply embedded in U.S. history, society, and institutions," and that "white people hold unearned privilege while people of color have not had equal access to the 'American Dream.'"

And, students are told to apologize if they say something and someone else objects.

"Resist the temptation to become defensive. Instead, apologize, self-reflect, learn, and do better next time," they are told.

"A course on the science of bugs that fulfills the D&E requirement requires students to experiment with 'living like a bug'—including by 'walking around with tissue paper 'wings''—in order to understand the experience of immigrants, people of a different social class, and other 'marginalized' groups," the report found.

Goldwater explained, "For years, leftists have plotted to turn colleges into breeding grounds for activists by infusing the poisonous ideas of DEI into every aspect of campus life, from admissions to faculty hiring to classroom indoctrination.

"In recent weeks, the consequences of this scheme became all too clear. College campuses turned into hotbeds for mob violence, unprovoked assaults, and anti-Semitic calls for terrorism and genocide—all while Jewish students were forced to live in fear as their schools refuse to protect their rights. Sadly, it should come as no surprise that the same intolerant campus leftists who can’t stomach conservative speakers have decided Jewish students are 'oppressors' who deserve to be harassed, or worse."

