An urgent 80-year-old prayer for our divided country

Yahoo News headline summarized well the country and world's reaction to the big New York court news this last week: "Trump guilty verdict sparks outrage, elation."

Reuters fed the divisive response by saying a warpath could be afoot: "Trump supporters call for riots and violent retribution after verdict."

Pundits and radicals on the left are rejoicing to possess "convicted felon" as a new term to describe the former president, like they discovered buried treasure.

At the same time, the real treasure troves of the Trump's campaign raised nearly $53 million dollars in the first 24 hours after the verdict.

What about the White House response?

President Biden has repeatedly said that the unprecedented New York court case was never about politics, but his campaign crew "erupted into cheers" at Trump's verdict. And Mr. Biden himself gave the press a "disturbing smile" to express his personal pleasure.

One thing is certain: It's difficult to conceive how the present political environment won't lead to further divisions, strife and, ultimately, civil unrest, chaos or worse, especially the closer the presidential election draws near.

The greatest fallout of Washington's swamp and their political wars is the jeopardy, disparity and demoralization it creates for we the American people.

And one question remains: What do we do now?

I believe the next right step to remedy the volatile and potentially explosive political landscape of our country and world is found in the midst of a WWII 80th anniversary we commemorate this very week: D-Day. On that monumental patriotic battle hung the balance of power in World War II (1939-1945) – and the fate of the world.

On June 6, 1944, Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower gave the green light for the largest amphibious military operation in history. Codenamed Operation Overlord, the Allied invasion of the heavily Nazi-fortified coast of France's Normandy region has come to be more popularly known as D-Day.

By sunrise, 18,000 American and British paratroopers were on the ground.

At 6:30 a.m., American troops came ashore at Omaha and Utah beaches.

By the day's end, 156,000 British, Canadian and American forces landed on five beaches along a 50-mile stretch (Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword beaches), and had established a foothold along the coast that could begin their advance into France.

History.com noted, "More than 5,000 ships and landing craft carrying troops and supplies left England for the trip across the Channel to France, while more than 11,000 aircraft were mobilized to provide air cover and support for the invasion.

"Within three months, the northern part of France would be freed and the invasion force would be preparing to enter Germany, where they would meet up with Soviet forces moving in from the east."

You know how the story ends. By the following spring of 1945, the Allied forces completely defeated Adolf Hitler and his Nazi regime.

The Normandy landings are regarded as the linchpin to the Allied victory: What is often now called "the beginning of the end of war in Europe."

What's interesting is that, two years earlier, in 1942, President Franklin Roosevelt explained the upper hand the enemy was gaining over the minds and hearts of average people. He could have been describing the enemy's effects challenging most today in our country: "One of the principal weapons of our enemies in the past has been their use of what is called the 'War of Nerves.' They have spread falsehood and terror; they have [undermined the majority everywhere]; they have duped the innocent; they have fomented suspicion and hate between neighbors; they have aided and abetted those people in other nations – including our own – whose words and deeds are advertised … as proof of our disunity. The greatest defense against all such propaganda, of course, is the common sense of the common people – and that defense is prevailing. The 'War of Nerves' … is now turning into a boomerang."

I believe the same is true today: The enemy of our republic might have gained the upper hand in the war of nerves, but it's now turning into a boomerang – or at least it will, if we play our election cards right.

We are at one of the most critical crossroads in American life I've ever known – a true tipping point. And just like the Allied Forces in WWII were left 80 years ago with an unavoidable do-and-die moment of D-Day, we the people are left today holding a do-or-die presidential election that could usher in the destiny or destruction of our country and even world.

So, what to do next? While crossing the swamp to the beaches of ballot box?

We do what Roosevelt did. He paused the country and world and asked them to pray, to cry out to Almighty God, particularly for the troops. We commemorate and represent those incredibly brave patriots. And we need FDR's urgent 80-year-old prayer like never before. We need its encouragement and hope today.

Will you pause even now to pray it with me?

FDR spoke on a live broadcast across the nation:

My fellow Americans: Last night, when I spoke with you about the fall of Rome, I knew at that moment that troops of the United States and our allies were crossing the Channel in another and greater operation. It has come to pass with success thus far.

And so, in this poignant hour, I ask you to join with me in prayer:

Almighty God: Our sons, pride of our Nation, this day have set upon a mighty endeavor, a struggle to preserve our Republic, our religion, and our civilization, and to set free a suffering humanity.

Lead them straight and true; give strength to their arms, stoutness to their hearts, steadfastness in their faith.

They will need Thy blessings. Their road will be long and hard. For the enemy is strong. He may hurl back our forces. Success may not come with rushing speed, but we shall return again and again; and we know that by Thy grace, and by the righteousness of our cause, our sons will triumph.

They will be sore tried, by night and by day, without rest – until the victory is won. The darkness will be rent by noise and flame. Men's souls will be shaken with the violences of war.

For these men are lately drawn from the ways of peace. They fight not for the lust of conquest. They fight to end conquest. They fight to liberate. They fight to let justice arise, and tolerance and good will among all Thy people. They yearn but for the end of battle, for their return to the haven of home.

Some will never return. Embrace these, Father, and receive them, Thy heroic servants, into Thy kingdom.

And for us at home – fathers, mothers, children, wives, sisters, and brothers of brave men overseas – whose thoughts and prayers are ever with them – help us, Almighty God, to rededicate ourselves in renewed faith in Thee in this hour of great sacrifice.

Many people have urged that I call the Nation into a single day of special prayer. But because the road is long and the desire is great, I ask that our people devote themselves in a continuance of prayer. As we rise to each new day, and again when each day is spent, let words of prayer be on our lips, invoking Thy help to our efforts.

Give us strength, too – strength in our daily tasks, to redouble the contributions we make in the physical and the material support of our armed forces.

And let our hearts be stout, to wait out the long travail, to bear sorrows that may come, to impart our courage unto our sons wheresoever they may be.

And, O Lord, give us Faith. Give us Faith in Thee; Faith in our sons; Faith in each other; Faith in our united crusade. Let not the keenness of our spirit ever be dulled. Let not the impacts of temporary events, of temporal matters of but fleeting moment let not these deter us in our unconquerable purpose.

With Thy blessing, we shall prevail over the unholy forces of our enemy. Help us to conquer the apostles of greed and racial arrogancies. Lead us to the saving of our country, and with our sister Nations into a world unity that will spell a sure peace a peace invulnerable to the schemings of unworthy men. And a peace that will let all of men live in freedom, reaping the just rewards of their honest toil.

Thy will be done, Almighty God.

Amen.

