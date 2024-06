(FOX WEATHER) -- Could those irritating mosquito bite bumps soon become a thing of the past?

Researchers at the University of Washington are studying the understanding of the feeding behaviors of mosquitoes.

"They are so small," said Jeffrey Riffell, a UW professor of biology who studies mosquito sensory systems, particularly their sense of smell. "They have such tiny, tiny brains, but yet they're amazingly flexible and robust at doing what they're doing, which is biting us."

Read the full story ›