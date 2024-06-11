A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health

Vegan fake meats linked to heart disease and early death

Ultra-processed foods include packaged goods, drinks, cereals

Published June 11, 2024 at 3:08pm
Published June 11, 2024 at 3:08pm

(NEW YORK POST) -- This is not ha-pea news for vegans. While experts extol the health and environmental benefits of a diet free of animal products, new research suggests that consuming ultra-processed vegan food can increase the risk of heart death.

Ultra-processed foods include packaged goods, drinks, cereals and ready-to-eat products that contain colors, emulsifiers, flavors and other additives. UPFs are typically high in sugar, saturated fat, and salt and devoid of vitamins and fiber.

Researchers from the University of São Paulo and Imperial College London assessed the diets of more than 118,000 Brits aged 40 to 69 years old. They found that a plant-based eating plan promotes overall heart health, but only when that diet features fresh plant-based foods such as fruits and vegetables, whole grains and legumes.

Read the full story ›

