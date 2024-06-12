'Vetted' non-citizens arrested as potential terrorists

The catastrophe Joe Biden created at the southern border when he took office and trashed literally all of President Donald Trump's security measures, such as the border wall and the "Remain in Mexico" practice for asylum seekers, is well known.

Millions of illegal aliens have descended on America, demanding housing, education programs, health care and more. It's cost American taxpayers billions of dollars and some cities, like Denver, are dropping some services to residents because of the costs.

So, as that's one of the top worries for Americans, and it is an election year, Biden announced a new plan to vet newcomers, and limit some entries, although not many.

It's not working, according to a report at Twitchy, which cited federal reports that eight terror suspects have been arrested – after they were "vetted" by Biden's program.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

A Fox News correspondent explained according to a federal source, "ICE, 'in conjunction w/ the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, arrested 8 Tajikistan nationals w/ suspected ISIS ties in NYC, LA, and Philly in recent days. I'm told all 8 crossed the southern border illegally, received 'full vetting,' and had no initial derogatory information that flagged. I'm told derogatory info-potential national security concerns flagged later on, apparently after release into the US. Source was unable to say when and where they crossed illegally into the US. All are now in ICE custody pending removal proceedings and at active federal investigation."

Is the U.S. more at risk for terror because of Joe Biden's open border? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 91% (10 Votes) 9% (1 Votes)

He credited Jennie S. Taer at the New York Post.

At least one was caught on an FBI wiretap, "talking about bombs."

BREAKING: Per federal source familiar, ICE, in conjunction w/ the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, arrested 8 Tajikistan nationals w/ suspected ISIS ties in NYC, LA, and Philly in recent days. I'm told all 8 crossed the southern border illegally, received "full vetting", and had… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 11, 2024

The FBI explained, "Over the last few days, ICE agents arrested several non-citizens pursuant to immigration authorities. The actions were carried out in close coordination with the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Forces. The individuals arrested are detained in ICE custody pending removal proceedings. As the FBI and DHS have recently described in public, and partner bulletins, the U.S. has been in a heightened threat environment."

The Twitchy report noted DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas "tried to assure Americans that everybody who crosses into the country is fully vetted. Does that make you feel better? It shouldn't."

The report charged that Biden "intentionally" left the barn door open and "now they are trying to reel some of them back in with the election a few months away."

BREAKING: Eight foreign nationals with possible ties to ISIS-K were arrested in New York, Los Angeles and Philadelphia, @CBSNews has learned. The Tajikistani nationals entered the U.S. this year through the southern border and were vetted and allowed to remain in the country. pic.twitter.com/hJngO4tkj5 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) June 11, 2024

The report noted "even the networks" were covering the issue, and there were questions about Biden's responsibility to protect the nation:

Why are congressional Republicans not impeaching Biden over this and all the other border security lapses on his watch? https://t.co/UBZc2GPBbc — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 12, 2024

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!