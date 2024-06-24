Voters believe Dems will ditch Biden after Trump wins debate

Large numbers of Americans believe Joe Biden will be booted from the 2024 presidential race by his own Democrat party after he loses this week's debate to President Donald Trump.

A poll from Rasmussen Reports, obtained in advance by The Washington Examiner, says fully one-third of Democrats say this week's on-stage matchup is Biden's "last chance."

Biden, approaching 82 years old, has been bedeviled by obvious and on-camera exhibitions of befuddlement, confusion, disorientation and confusion.

Recently, at a G7 meeting, he started wandering away from other leaders just as a photo was being staged, and had to be guided back.



Democrats promptly launched a campaign talking point that such videos were edited and altered, accusing Republicans of doing "cheap fakes" with video tech to make Biden look bad.

The problem was that there was no evidence, no indication that any of the videos had been altered in any way.

Further, his decades-long record of gaffes and verbal blunders supported that assessment from special counsel Robert Hur that Biden has "diminished" capabilities.

The new polling, in fact, shows 34% of Democrats say the debate is Biden's "last chance" to show some life in his campaign.

"If he loses, that third of Democrats believe Biden should be replaced on the ticket," the report explained.

The report explained many consider this week's event the most important presidential debate every because they think "a loss by Biden could force the party to kick him off the 2024 ticket."

The poll also showed voters, 47% to 37%, think Trump will win, with 57% saying Biden is "more likely to have problems in the debate because of his age." Only 32% said that of Trump, who is several years younger than Biden's 81.

"Overall, when all voters were asked if the debate was Biden’s last chance to prove he should be on the ticket, 47% agreed, and 39% didn’t," the report said.

