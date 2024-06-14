Voters trust Trump on 4 most important issues

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

By Rob Bluey

The Daily Signal

FIRST ON THE DAILY SIGNAL—Former President Donald Trump holds a double-digit lead over President Joe Biden on the four most important issues facing Americans today, according to new polling from Scott Rasmussen.

The RMG Research survey asked registered voters to rank the most important issues and then pick the candidate they trust more: Biden or Trump. Topping the list were inflation, the economy, immigration, and crime.

Trump has the largest lead on immigration (+17), followed by inflation (+11), the economy (+11), and crime (+10). He also has a big edge over Biden on the war between Israel and Hamas (+12) and a smaller advantage on gun laws (+4).

Biden dominates on climate change (+18) and polls ahead of Trump on abortion (+10), health care (+9), and education (+6).

The full chart below from RMG Research shows the percentage breakdown for each candidate.

On nearly every issue surveyed, Trump has gained ground since Rasmussen’s previous poll in April and earlier surveys comparing the two presidential front-runners. His survey did not include third-party candidates.

Immigration: Trump leads Biden 49% to 32%, a net gain of 1 percentage point since April.

The RMG Research poll was conducted June 10 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

