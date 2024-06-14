A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Election Politics

Voters trust Trump on 4 most important issues

Holding double-digit lead over Biden

Around the Web
Published June 14, 2024 at 9:51am

Donald Trump

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

By Rob Bluey
The Daily Signal

FIRST ON THE DAILY SIGNAL—Former President Donald Trump holds a double-digit lead over President Joe Biden on the four most important issues facing Americans today, according to new polling from Scott Rasmussen.

The RMG Research survey asked registered voters to rank the most important issues and then pick the candidate they trust more: Biden or Trump. Topping the list were inflation, the economy, immigration, and crime.

Trump has the largest lead on immigration (+17), followed by inflation (+11), the economy (+11), and crime (+10). He also has a big edge over Biden on the war between Israel and Hamas (+12) and a smaller advantage on gun laws (+4).

Biden dominates on climate change (+18) and polls ahead of Trump on abortion (+10), health care (+9), and education (+6).

The full chart below from RMG Research shows the percentage breakdown for each candidate.

On nearly every issue surveyed, Trump has gained ground since Rasmussen’s previous poll in April and earlier surveys comparing the two presidential front-runners. His survey did not include third-party candidates.

  • Immigration: Trump leads Biden 49% to 32%, a net gain of 1 percentage point since April.
  • Israel-Hamas war: Trump leads Biden 42% to 30%, a net gain of 5 percentage points since April.
  • Inflation: Trump leads Biden 46% to 35%, a net gain of 3 percentage points since April.
  • Economy: Trump leads Biden 46% to 35%, a net gain of 4 percentage points since April.
  • Crime: Trump leads Biden 45% to 35%, the same margin as April.
  • Gun laws: Trump leads Biden 42% to 38%, a net gain of 4 percentage points since April.
  • Education: Biden leads Trump 43% to 37%, a net loss of 3 percentage points since April.
  • Health care: Biden leads Trump 45% to 36%, a net loss of 5 percentage points since April.
  • Abortion: Biden leads Trump 43% to 33%, a net loss of 5 percentage points since April.
  • Climate change: Biden leads Trump 46% to 28%, the same margin as April.

The RMG Research poll was conducted June 10 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

×