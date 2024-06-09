A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel Politics U.S. WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

Kamala Harris mourns death of Palestinians in daring raid that rescued 4 Israeli hostages

'It is time for this war to end'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 9, 2024 at 4:44pm

Vice President Kamala Harris talks on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at the Blair House in Washington, D.C. (Official White House photo by Lawrence Jackson)

(FOX NEWS) -- Vice President Harris mourned the Palestinians who were killed in a successful Israeli hostage rescue operation this weekend during an address delivered Saturday.

The Israeli operation retrieved four hostages who were taken into Gaza by Hamas on Oct. 7. Harris, speaking before the Michigan Democratic Party, celebrated their retrieval but spent more time lamenting the deaths of Palestinians killed in the operation, many of whom Israel has described as terrorists.

"Before I begin, I just say a few words about the morning which I know weighs heavily on all of our hearts," she said.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Kamala Harris mourns death of Palestinians in daring raid that rescued 4 Israeli hostages
Giant 7-foot sea creature found on beach turns out to be newly discovered species
'Pretty in Pink' actors both agree on the source of their feud decades later
Netanyahu to address joint session of Congress on July 24
Benny Gantz announces departure from Israel wartime unity government
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×