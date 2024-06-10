A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Washington Post CEO turns to damage control after turbulent week

'I know trust has been lost'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 9, 2024 at 9:55pm

(Image by WikiImages from Pixabay)

(WALL STREET JOURNAL) -- Washington Post Chief Executive Officer William Lewis wanted the focus this past week to be on his plans to turn around the publication’s business. Instead, he is trying to quell a newsroom uproar.

Lewis is seeking to mend fences with staffers after a turbulent few days that included the abrupt departure of the publication’s top editor, a contentious town-hall meeting, and press reports suggesting he tried to quash stories that cast him in a negative light.

“I know trust has been lost because of scars from the past and the back-and-forth from this week,” Lewis wrote in a memo to employees Friday evening. “Let’s leave those behind and start presuming the best of intent.”

Read the full story ›

