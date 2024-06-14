WATCH: Baseball fan who was tased after backflip on field has epic exchange with judge

(FOX NEWS) -- William Hendon is becoming an internet sensation.

The 19-year-old invaded the field at Great American Ball Park Tuesday night, performed a backflip in front of a police officer and was promptly shocked with a Taser and arrested.

These photos of the fan who ran onto the field during Reds-Guardians game He did a backflip before being tased by police (: Andy Lyons) pic.twitter.com/U0TasgUUHc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 12, 2024

The Cincinnati Reds fan was booked into the Hamilton County Jail in Ohio on a felony criminal trespass charge and a misdemeanor obstructing official business charge, according to jail records.

The legend of Hendon (The GABP Backflipper) continues to grow.. This kids unbelievable pic.twitter.com/UEi8ky5G2W — Bengalorian (@thebengalorian) June 13, 2024

Read the full story ›