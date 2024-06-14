A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Baseball fan who was tased after backflip on field has epic exchange with judge

William Hendon landed his maneuver and let the law know

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 14, 2024 at 4:47pm
After landing a backflip, William Hendon is pursued by a Taser-wielding police officer (Video screenshot)

After landing a backflip, William Hendon is pursued by a Taser-wielding police officer

(FOX NEWS) -- William Hendon is becoming an internet sensation.

The 19-year-old invaded the field at Great American Ball Park Tuesday night, performed a backflip in front of a police officer and was promptly shocked with a Taser and arrested.

The Cincinnati Reds fan was booked into the Hamilton County Jail in Ohio on a felony criminal trespass charge and a misdemeanor obstructing official business charge, according to jail records.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
