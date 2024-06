(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The College Fix has rounded up a highlight reel of some of the best lines, jokes, advice and one-liners from this year’s batch of 2024 commencement graduation speeches.

The three-minute video features actors, politicians, activists — even a Supreme Court justice.

The speakers all offered a mix of levity, sincerity and wisdom in their talks to the class of 2024, but some lines hit better than others.

Read the full story ›