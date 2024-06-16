WATCH: Bikini-clad barista takes hammer to customer's car during drive-thru dispute

(FOX NEWS) -- The owner of a Seattle bikini espresso shop is defending her decision to smash a customer's windshield with a hammer after he threw coffee at her.

The incident at Taste of Heaven Espresso was caught on camera at 3 p.m. June 11 and shared in a now-viral social media video. Emma Lee, 23, told FOX 13 Seattle it was not the first time the customer had been disrespectful, and she wants him held accountable for his actions.

BOILING POINT: Bikini-clad barista takes hammer to customer's windshield after he threw coffee at her. What triggered the viral confrontation. https://t.co/CJzQqkpzuu pic.twitter.com/S8vlNlP0AB — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 16, 2024

What transpired on video was the culmination of a 15-minute exchange over the price of a 32-ounce coffee and 24-ounce water, Lee said. The price tag was $22.

