A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsWND VIDEO

WATCH: Bikini-clad barista takes hammer to customer's car during drive-thru dispute

'It was a threat. I felt in danger'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 16, 2024 at 4:08pm

(Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- The owner of a Seattle bikini espresso shop is defending her decision to smash a customer's windshield with a hammer after he threw coffee at her.

The incident at Taste of Heaven Espresso was caught on camera at 3 p.m. June 11 and shared in a now-viral social media video. Emma Lee, 23, told FOX 13 Seattle it was not the first time the customer had been disrespectful, and she wants him held accountable for his actions.

What transpired on video was the culmination of a 15-minute exchange over the price of a 32-ounce coffee and 24-ounce water, Lee said. The price tag was $22.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Bikini-clad barista takes hammer to customer's car during drive-thru dispute
Kate Middleton shares never-before-seen photo in special shoutout to Prince William
Kate Middleton shares never-before-seen photo in special shoutout to Prince William
University library features 'Queer & Trans Researching Palestine' resources
Living to this specific age almost guarantees suffering from hearing loss, study warns
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×