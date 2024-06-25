A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions WND News CenterWND VIDEO

WATCH: Boy Trump vs. Boy Biden in debate classic

It makes the matchup hilarious

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published June 25, 2024 at 7:45pm

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

wnd-donation-graphic-3-2021

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
WND Staff
WND news editors compile reports for our readers.







WATCH: Boy Trump vs. Boy Biden in debate classic
Biden 'revolving' credit involves dozens of loans against family home
WATCH: Mark Levin: 'You really need to not listen to the munchkins'
Challenge to state's traffic camera tickets brings heavyweight argument
Reporter suggests watching Biden for 'physical performance'
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×