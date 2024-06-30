WATCH: Brand-new special counsel urged to probe corrupt FBI and CIA

With continuing revelations about alleged corruption among Joe Biden's family members and its impact on American elections, a call was issued Sunday for a brand-new special counsel to investigate the FBI and CIA, but only during a Donald Trump administration, presuming he wins the 2024 presidential election.

The push comes from former U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., who previously served as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

Nunes appeared on "Sunday Morning Futures" with Maria Bartiromo along with former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, and Nunes indicated: "The only way this is solved is that there has to be a special counsel, a real investigation by a Trump Department of Justice that goes into the FBI, asks the tough questions, and then gets to the CIA. That's the only way that this will ultimately be fixed."

Nunes was responding to Bartiromo's display of a specific headline by Politico: "The Politico headline says this ... 'Hunter Biden story is Russian disinformation, dozens of former intel officials say.'

"They say it may be Russian disinformation," Bartiromo noted. "The media gets it and runs with it. 'Hunter Biden story IS Russian disinformation' weeks before the election. That's election interference."

Nunes answered: "What is clear is that disinformation was in fact those Politico headlines which is exactly what [Antony] Blinken, the current secretary of state wanted.

"I think there's more here too. ... We all remember the Russia hoax because we were deeply involved in it. But don't forget, this goes back to the IRS scandal, it goes back to Benghazi, and why do I bring up Benghazi?

Because the two characters that supposedly were contractors for the CIA at the time that this letter went out, both Buckley and [former Deputy CIA Director Mike] Morrell were deeply involved in what? The Benghazi scandal.

"It is scandal after scandal that the American people keep asking the question is the political-ness nature of what is happening to the intelligence agencies, is it ever going to end? ...

"It is the Department of Justice here that has control over the FBI the CIA is not supposed to be involved in domestic politics."

