WATCH: Caitlin Clark responds to news she did not make U.S. Olympic team

5 selfish women crush her dream and ruin games for millions of Americans and their sport

By Around the Web
Published June 9, 2024 at 6:24pm

The five women who excluded Caitlin Clark from the 2024 Olympics (upper left) are Seimone Augustus, Dawn Staley (center), Jennifer Rizzotti (upper right), Delisha Milton-Jones (lower left), and Bethany Donaphin (lower right).

By Jim Hoft
The Gateway Pundit

On Saturday, it was announced that women’s basketball sensation Caitlin Clark would not be included on the US Women’s Basketball team in the 2024 Olympics.

The greatest collegiate player in history, who broke nearly every men’s and women’s basketball scoring and assist records while at the University of Iowa, was excluded from the Olympic team.

Pot-smoking Brittney Griner, who has only played in one game and scored 11 points this year, made the team.

OUTRAGEOUS: Caitlin Clark Makes More 3s in WNBA in 24′ than Anyone on Olympic Team, Yet Brittney Griner with 11 Points Total YTD Makes Team

Is it an outrage Caitlin Clark was not selected for the U.S. Olympic team?

41-year-old Diana Taurasi made the team again. She has already participated in FIVE Olympic Games.

NO CURRENT PLAYER selected for this on the Olympic team has scored more 3-pointers this year in the WNBA than Caitlin Clark.

And only one woman on the Olympic team has more assists than Clark this WNBA Season.

Caitlin Clark is also in the top 8 in scoring.

Caitlin Clark is beating most of the selected players in most categories.

And NO ONE can consistently fill arenas like Caitlin Clark at home and away.

Over 20,000 fans turned out to watch Caitlin Clark fill the Washington DC arena on Friday night! A 17-year record!

Earlier today JoeHoft.com identified the five women behind this insane and outrageous decision!

REVEALED: Here Are the Five Women Who Made the Insane Decision to Keep Caitlin Clark Off of the 2024 Olympic Team – Was This a Racist Decision or Just Jealousy?

Caitlin Clark was asked about the Olympic Committee's decision and she showed nothing but class - as she always does.

This is just heartbreaking.

Clueless Reporter Chloe Peterson: Caitlin, what was your reaction when you saw the USA team yesterday, the roster come out?

Caitlin Clark: I think I'm excited for the girls that are on the team. I know it's the most competitive team in the world, and I know it could have gone either way. Me being on the team, me not being on the team. I'm excited for them. I'm going to be rooting them on to win gold. I was a kid that grew up watching the Olympics. So it'll be fun to watch them.

Chloe Peterson: What was your level of disappointment not hearing your name on the roster.

Caitlin Clark: Honestly, no disappointment. I think it just gives you something to work for. That's a dream. Hopefully, one day I can be there. I think it's just a little more motivation. You remember that. And hopefully in four years, when four years comes back around, I can be there.

Hat Tip Catturd2

Caitlin didn't deserve this. Americans don't deserve this.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

Support WND News Center
