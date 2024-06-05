WATCH: Chaos breaks out inside Chipotle as customers try to fight cashier

(FOX BUSINESS) -- A California Chipotle erupted into chaos May 31 as a trio of customers started throwing food at employees.

Video of the incident taken by bystanders shows three women attacking the store's employees. One woman climbs on top of the tables and jumps to the cash register counter, where she starts throwing objects at staff. Two other women climbed onto the employee side of the service counter and also began throwing food at the shocked staff.

GETTING SPICY: Wild fight breaks out at a Chipotle in California as barefoot customer jumps onto countertop, starts throwing food at workers. pic.twitter.com/JPysIZwX84 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 5, 2024

Bemused customers can be seen scattered around the store as they watch the chaos.

