WATCH: Chaos breaks out inside Chipotle as customers try to fight cashier

Woman climbs on top of tables, jumps to cash-register counter where she starts throwing objects

Published June 5, 2024 at 7:16pm

(Photo: Twitter)

(FOX BUSINESS) -- A California Chipotle erupted into chaos May 31 as a trio of customers started throwing food at employees.

Video of the incident taken by bystanders shows three women attacking the store's employees. One woman climbs on top of the tables and jumps to the cash register counter, where she starts throwing objects at staff. Two other women climbed onto the employee side of the service counter and also began throwing food at the shocked staff.

Bemused customers can be seen scattered around the store as they watch the chaos.

