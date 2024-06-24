A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Election PoliticsWND VIDEO

WATCH: CNN cuts off Trump surrogate for spilling beans about Jake Tapper

'Ma'am! We're gonna to stop this interview'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 24, 2024 at 2:42pm
CNN's Kasie Hunt, left, cuts off the microphone of Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt (Video screenshot)

CNN's Kasie Hunt, left, cuts off the microphone of Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt

By Cristina Laila
The Gateway Pundit

CNN’s Kasie Hunt cut off Trump’s spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt after she brought up Jake Tapper’s years of comparing Trump to Hitler.

President Trump and Joe Biden will face off in the first presidential debate on Thursday evening at 9 pm ET. The debate will be hosted by CNN in Atlanta.

Trump haters Jake Tapper and Dana Bash are moderating this week’s presidential debate.

Of course, the debate rules are designed to protect Joe Biden.

The microphones will be muted except when it is the candidate’s ‘turn’ to speak.

Will CNN treat President Trump fairly in the presidential debate this week?

Campaign staff may not interact with the candidates during breaks and no props are allowed.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The bar is set so low for feeble Biden that all he has to do is show up and not keel over and he will be applauded.

The debate moderators have a history of attacking Trump and comparing him to Adolf Hitler.

“First of all, it takes someone five minutes to Google Jake Tapper and Donald Trump to see that Jake Tapper has consistently compared Trump to Adolf Hitler,” Karoline Leavitt said as Kasie Hunt interrupted her.

“Ma’am! We’re gonna to stop this interview if you continue to attack my colleagues!” Kasie Hunt said as she cut the interview.

WATCH:

Here is a compilation of Jake Tapper and Dana Bash comparing Trump to Hitler:

Karoline Leavitt blasted Kasie Hunt after the interview.

“You cut off my microphone for bringing up the debate moderator’s history of anti-Trump lies,” Karoline Leavitt said. “This proved our point that President Trump will not be treated fairly on Thursday.”

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: CNN cuts off Trump surrogate for spilling beans about Jake Tapper
WATCH: Navy women's lacrosse team goes viral for pro-America video fans can't get enough of
Illegal crossings at northern U.S. border spike more than 1,000% under Biden
Couch potatoes: U.S. senators demand probe into 'abuse' of telework in Biden admin
Trump, censorship and abortion: Final big Supreme rulings expected this week
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×